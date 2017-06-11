Register
01:15 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Campaign posters for the French legislative elections are displayed outside a polling station in the French overseas territory of Saint-Pierre

    French Voters to Cast Ballots in First Round of Legislative Elections on Sunday

    © AFP 2017/ Chantal Briand
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    French voters of the metropolitan area will go to polls on Sunday to choose members of the National Assembly, the country's lower house of parliament, in the first round of country's legislative elections.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The second and final round of parliamentary elections is scheduled for June 18.

    Security at almost 67,000 polling stations will be provided by 50,000 police and gendarmes, as well as soldiers of the Sentinelle operation, patrolling public venues and transport hubs across the country.

    PROCEDURE

    The National Assembly consists of 577 directly elected lawmakers with the office term of five years. This year, the French citizens will choose lawmakers out of more than 7,888 contenders, which exceeds the figure for 2012 of 6,500 people, but falls short of an absolute record of 2002 when 8,444 people became candidates.

    Isabelle Laeng, known as Cindy Lee, left, of the Pleasure Party campaigning for France's upcoming presidential election, kisses Roger Lagache, right, French Major of a northern village of Tollent, in front of the France's Conseil d'Etat in Paris, France. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Former Stripper on the Ballot for French Parliamentary Election
    French citizens, who are 18 years old before the first round of the elections, registered voters who have not been barred from exercising their political and civic duties, are entitled to vote. Foreign nationals, including residents of the European Union and other countries, are not entitled to cast ballot.

    Every candidate in parliamentary elections runs with a substitute, who would take his or her seat in the National Assembly if the candidate vacated it for various reasons such as taking a ministerial or any other office incompatible with serving in the National Assembly, death or other causes.

    French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency.

    If no single candidate wins an absolute majority, the second round is held in a week later. Candidates, who have received at least 12.5 percent of the ballots cast by registered voters, advance to the second round. To win in the second round, a candidate must obtain a relative majority. In case of a tie, the older candidate wins.

    Lawmakers are elected by a plurality voting system of absolute majority in single-member constituencies. France is divided into 577 constituencies, each populated by the average of 125,000 people. The constituencies are divided in the following manner: 539 of them represent Metropolitan France, 19 — overseas departments, eight — overseas communities, and 11 represent French residents overseas.

    RESULTS FROM ABROAD

    For the French living abroad, the vote took place a week earlier, on June 3 and June 4. A total of 717 polling stations were opened for voters with the turnout at reaching 19.1 percent. The second round will be held simultaneously with Paris, on June 18.

    People walk past near posters of Jean-Luc Melenchon, a former hard-left candidate in the first round of the presidential election, candidate for the upcoming legislative elections, at the Belsunce district, in Marseille, southern France
    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Fun Facts and Polls: France Readies for 1st Round of Legislative Elections
    Candidates from the La Republique En Marche party (REM), founded by French President Emmanuel Macron won in 10 out of 11 constituencies outside of France in the first round. The only district where the candidate of Macron's movement could not win was the one which includes the countries of the Maghreb.

    Prior to the beginning of voting in Metropolitan France, it started in the overseas territories and departments of France. Polling stations for the voters of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, St. Pierre and Miquelon opened on Saturday.

    Related:

    China to Build Great Electronic 'Wall' to Protect Airport From Drones
    French National Front Party Leader Le Pen Likely to Be Elected to Parliament
    Iranians to Cast Ballots in Presidential Election on Friday
    Tags:
    legislation, election, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok