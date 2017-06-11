UK Labour Leader Corbyn: 'I Can Still Be Prime Minister'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Corbyn said that he still could become the UK prime minister following snap general election where the Conservative party lost parliamentary majority.

“I can still be Prime Minister. This is still on. Absolutely," Corbyn told Sunday Mirror newspaper in an interview.

"Theresa May has been to the Palace. She’s attempting to form a government. She’s then got to present a programme to Parliament. We will – obviously – amend the Queen’s Speech. There’s a possibility of voting it down it and we’re going to push that all the way. We have got a mandate to deal with issues of poverty, justice and inequality in Britain… Nearly 13 million people voted for us to do it. That’s why I’m here,” the Labour leader stressed.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which resulted in a hung parliament as the Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats.

Following the election, May faced backlash over the failure of the Conservative party, with a number of politicians — including Corbyn — suggesting that she has to resign.

On Friday, May announced her plans to form the coalition between Tories and the DUP. The move faced strong criticism of the general public with 502,446 people signing the online petition against the coalition.

On Saturday, hundreds of Britons came to the residence of the prime minister on London's Downing Stree, demanding that May resign after.