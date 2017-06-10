UK PM May Sends Gov't Chief Whip to Coalition Talks With DUP in Belfast

© AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS UK General Election Results Show Rejection of 'Hard Brexit'- European Parliament President

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election , which resulted in a hung parliament as the Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats while the DUP got 10 seats in the election.

The election was called by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit talks with Brussels.

"The Chief Whip is in Belfast holding talks with the DUP on how best they can provide support to the Government," the government spokesman was quoted as saying by the ITV broadcaster.

On Friday, May announced her plans to form the coalition between Tories and the DUP. The move faced strong criticism of the general public with 502,446 people signing the online petition against the coalition.