Register
14:38 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Men pray inside the Khadija mosque on October 3rd, 2016 in Berlin, during the Open-Mosque-Day. Every year on October 3rd, the Day of German Unity, hundreds of mosques invite visitors accross the country on the Day of the Open Mosque.

    Pro-Erdogan French Official Wants to Integrate Islamists With Muslim Brotherhood

    © AFP 2017/ Maurizio Gambarini/DPA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    Starting July 1, Ahmed Orgas, an ethnic Turk who organized pro-Erdogan rallies in Europe, will be leading the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), a national elected body, to serve as an official interlocutor with the French state in the regulation of Muslim religious activities

    Ahmed Orgas owes his career in France’s Islamic organizations to members of his family who have close links to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

    A man walks into the Moroccan mosque in the Duesseldorf´s district Oberbilk on January 20, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ PATRIK STOLLARZ
    France Announces Plans to Fund Mosques to Avoid Muslim Radicalization
    In an interview with Sputnik France, Joachim Veliocas of the Observatory of Islamization (Observatoire de l’Islamisation), said that Ahmed Orgas represents the official version of Turkish Islam. Until now he chaired the Coordination Council of the Turkish Muslims in France, which toes the line of the AKP his wife’s family are all members of.

    The majority of Turkish expats in France are supporters of the pro-Islamist Justice and Development Party.

    “Ahmed Orgas stands up for the interests of his fellow Turks living in France. He made a number of very disturbing statements during his recent appearances on TV, saying that Manuel Valls was a sick man to appoint Jean-Pierre Chevenement to the head of the French Islamic Foundation. He also advocates the use of headscarves by Muslim women. In August 2016 he told France 24 that France had made itself a laughing stock after several of its mayors banned the use of burkinis,” Joachim Veliocas told Sputnik France.

    He also said that Ahmed Orgas angrily slams Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine for lampooning the Prophet Muhammad.

    “He has no idea what the French Republic is all about, that it is a country where caricatures are an old tradition and blasphemy is not a crime,” Veliocas continued.

    “We are going to have someone heading the Council who wants to integrate the Union of Islamist Organizations of France with Muslim Brotherhood, a man who says that foreign financing is good and that if Russia is financing an Orthodox center in Paris, there is no reason why Qatar should not be allowed to do the same,” he added.

    He mentioned the strong influence President Erdogan has on members of France’s Muslim community.

    Muslims pray in the street outside the Mosque in Paris
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Lack of Faith: Critics Fear France's 'Churches to Mosques' Plan Risks Further Radicalization
    “There are 150 Turkish imams currently working in France and taking orders from the religious affairs department in Turkey. They work at French mosques and are getting their money from Turkey,” Joachim Veliocas emphasized.

    The multiple deadly terrorist attacks of the past two and a half years have piled pressure on the government to search for new ways to confront the grim challenge they now face: radicalized Muslim youth.

    One of his ideas to tackle the problem is a proposed temporary ban on all donations from abroad to French mosques, which are generally believed to be a factor fueling the spread of radical Islam in France.

    Related:

    France Announces Plans to Fund Mosques to Avoid Muslim Radicalization
    France's 'Churches to Mosques' Plan Incites Fear of Further Radicalization
    France Needs More Mosques - President of Muslim Organization
    Tags:
    fears, activist, mosques, radicalization, Muslims, Union of Islamist Organizations of France, Observatory of Isamization, French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), Justice and Development Party (AKP), Muslim Brotherhood, Ahmed Orgas, Joachim Veliocas, Manuel Valls, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok