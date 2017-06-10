Register
13:07 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Soldiers line up holding flags of NATO member countries, during the opening ceremony of NATO Trident Juncture exercise 2015, in Trapani, Italy, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015

    Why Majority of NATO Members in No Rush to Meet 2% GDP Mark

    © AP Photo/ Antonio Calanni
    Europe
    Get short URL
    236720

    This year Italy will once again ramp up its military outlays to meet NATO’s requirement agreed upon in 2006 that members spend at least two percent of their GDP on defense.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Enrico Piovesana, a defense expert and the co-founder of the Observatory of Italian Defense Spending (Osservatorio Delle Spese Militari Italiane), said that the 2006 requirement is not legally binding and will hardly be met any time soon as the majority of European members of the alliance fall short of the 2 percent mark. 

    “Italy is spending 1.4 percent, Germany — 1.2 percent and Spain, Holland and Canada — 1 percent each. The US demand [that its NATO partners spend more on defense] is counterproductive. Greek contributions exceed 2 percent, but we are well aware of the sorry state the country’s economy is now in. Italy, for example, is spending almost 12 billion euros (60 percent of its defense budget) on its bloated military personnel. We have more officers than we have ordinary soldiers,” Enrico Piovesana told Sputnik Italy.

    NATO and US flags wave in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Secret Italian-American Pact Still Dictates Italy's Role in NATO After 60 Years
    He added that Italy was spending 28 percent of its defense budget to buy military hardware, which is more than any other EU country (20 percent), and even the US (25 percent) do.

    “We are buying too much arms, including F-35 fighters. We have already spent 5.4 billion euros on new warships and are now shelling out 5 billion to buy 800 new tanks,” Piovesana said.

    He added that it was being done to make foreign arms manufacturers, like Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems, happy.  “Spending billions on tanks and planes that are so easy to hack into is just ridiculous! It’s like buying a posh villa and saving on a good door. From a strategic standpoint this is absurd,” he fumed.

    “Unfortunately, Italy always goes where NATO tells it. There is no political force were able to stand up to Brussels. The problem is not Italy, whose government wants to ease the anti-Russian sanctions. The problem is NATO, which is aggressively moving towards the Russian borders,” Enrico Piovesana stated.

    He also said that while Italy advocates closer trade and other economic ties with Russia, it is still sending its troops to the Baltics to “contain Russia,” just as NATO says it should.

    All recent opinion polls show that the majority of Italians want the country to spend less on defense. 

    Italian Army soldiers stand by some of the twenty military vehicles during an handing over ceremony by Italy to Libya at a Libyan Navy Base on February 6, 2013 in Tripoli.
    © AFP 2017/ MAHMUD TURKIA
    NATO's Bidding Puts Italy on a Collision Course With Russia
    “Then everyone starts talking about security and the terrorist threat. As a result, many people fail to understand that spending more on arms, overseas military operations and wars only encourages the terrorists,” Enrico Piovesana concluded.

    During his election campaign, President Donald Trump criticized America’s European allies for their failure to meet NATO’s guidelines on defense expenditure, 2 percent of GDP.

    "I'm a big fan of NATO, but they have to pay up," Trump said during a presidential debate in October, 2016.

    Just five members of the alliance – Estonia, Greece, Poland, the UK and US – currently meet the stipulation.

    Related:

    Secret Italian-American Pact Still Dictates Italy's Role in NATO After 60 Years
    NATO's Bidding Puts Italy on a Collision Course With Russia
    Tags:
    contributions, NATO budget, defense spending, anti-Russian sanctions, Observatory of Italian Defense Spending, NATO, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Enrico Piovesana, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok