© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine launched a military operation in Donbass in April 2014 after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that they viewed as illegitimate.

In the last 24 hours, the militia forces "opened fire 71 times… one soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was injured," a statement on the press center's official Facebook page read.

The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015, brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group. It has been, however, repeatedly breached, with the conflicting sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire regime.