00:59 GMT +310 June 2017
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

    EU's Juncker 'Strongly Hopes' UK Election Results Won't Affect Brexit Talks

    © Flickr/ euranet_plus
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday expressed hope that the results of the early elections in the United Kingdom will not affect the negotiations on the country's withdrawal from the the European Union.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Under article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on withdrawal from the European Union, agreement on the terms of Brexit should be reached by the end of March 2019, two years after its launch, through negotiations between the European Commission and the UK authorities. The talks had been originally scheduled to start on June 19.

    "All elections are important, not only in so-called big Member States. But the one of yesterday was of a particular importance. I do strongly hope that Britain will stay ready to open negotiations… I do hope that the result of the elections will have no major impact on the negotiations we are desperately waiting for," Juncker said.

    On the issue of a possible delay in negotiations due to the hung parliament outcome of the UK election, Juncker expressed hope that this would not happen, reaffirming the Commission's readiness to “open negotiations tomorrow morning at half-past nine”.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Conservative Party HQ in central London, on June 9, 2017, hours after the polls closed in the British general election.
    © AFP 2017/ Ben STANSALL
    Outcome of UK General Election Adds Uncertainty to Forthcoming Brexit Talks
    In turn, European Council President Donald Tusk warned London earlier on Twitter "to avoid a ‘no deal’ as result of ‘no negotiations'," implying the irreversible nature of deadlines determined by article 50.

    Early parliamentary elections were held in the United Kingdom on June 8. According to official results, the Conservative Party received 318 seats, the Labour Party came second with 261 seats, and the Scottish National Party is third with 35 seats. The Liberal Democrats won 12 seats and the Democratic Unionist Party got 10 seats, while the UK Independence Party did not receive a single seat. One constituency has yet to declare its result.

    Brexit Remains Certain Despite Surprising UK Election Results - Paris
    May's Loss of Majority Raises Uncertainty Over Start of Brexit - EU Council
    EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Talks Should Start When UK 'Ready'
    European Union, Jean-Claude Juncker, United Kingdom
