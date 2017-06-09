UK Foreign Secretary Johnson Keeps Post After Election - Downing Street

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is keeping his post in Theresa May's next government, Downing Street said Friday.

Johnson, who was reportedly at first considered for the post of deputy prime minister following May's upcoming post-election reshuffle, is now set to stay in charge of the United Kingdom's foreign affairs, Downing Street said in a statement published by The Guardian.

"Delighted to be reappointed Foreign Secretary. Lots of great work to do for greatest country on earth. Let's get cracking for Global Britain," Johnson said on his Twitter.

​Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Brexit Secretary Davis Davis and Defense Secretary Michael Fallon are also staying.