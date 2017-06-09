Register
18:55 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    People lay flowers after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017.

    'Muslims Remain Labour' But Skeptical Over May's Prevent and Corbyn's U-Turns

    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (95)
    0 6520

    The outcome of the UK general election may have a profound impact on the British Muslim community that have been increasingly concerned with issues of integration, counterterrorism. A community leader told Sputnik, that even though British Muslims tend to favor Labour, they are questioning policies of both Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May.

    Commenting on June 8 general election outcome and the news of British PM Theresa May attempting to form a government with the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), as well as the rise of the Corbyn’s Labour, Aman Ali of the Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) organization told Sputnik:

    "It's too early to say anything — Muslims have put a lot behind Jeremy Corbyn, a refreshing principled individual. But also how many mistakes will Corbyn make? It's one thing being a radical backbencher, but he is no longer a radical backbencher. He spoke about extremism and nothing on Palestine, so there is a question on how many U-turns he will make to ease relations within his party. This is a legitimate question that the Muslim community is asking."

    Mr. Ali is one of regional directors of MEND, a not-for-profit organization that helps to empower and encourage British Muslims within local communities to be more actively involved in British media and politics. He told Sputnik that the Muslim community had several concerns prior to the election, one of which was the government's anti-terrorism Prevent strategy. 

    People react in front of floral tributes on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in London, Britain, June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    What Went Wrong? Rethink for UK Counterterrorism Strategy Following Attacks

    Prevent is aimed at engagement with the community and institutions to stop people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism. It is aimed at identifying those in danger of being radicalized and supporting them. However, Mr. Ali said that some British Muslims believe the strategy has been unfairly profiling members of the Muslim community in the UK. 

    In the wake of the latest terror attacks in Manchester and London that have been inspired by Islamic extremism, the spotlight has fallen on British Muslim community with reports of growing incidents of hate crimes committed against its members. 

    "Theresa May mentioned Islamic terrorism in her speech. Many Muslims voted for Labour and the Liberal Democrats, mainly because we wanted the Prevent strategy scrapped. However that will no longer happen. The second issue is the fact the Conservative government want to remove the Human Rights Act. This is a huge concern for Muslims, Mr. Ali told Sputnik.

    Dilly Hussain, journalist for 5Pillars, Britain's biggest Muslim and opinion website, believes that in the snap election Theresa May made a huge mistake and the person who gained the most is Jeremy Corbyn. Commenting on the opinions circulating within the Muslim communities across the country, Mr. Hussain said: 

    "The overall number of British Muslims voted for Labour and they historically vote Labour. Things changed however after the Iraq war, that was a defining moment. But Muslims remain Labour and that's the consistent theme and it's generally down to the fact they are working class people."

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (95)

    Related:

    'UK Prevent Strategy Marginalizing and Demonizing Muslims' - Expert Says
    Drunk Men Throw Bacon at UK Muslims Before Evening Prayer
    UK Gov't Funded 2012 Olympics Film on Muslims
    UK PM's 'Clumsy and Simplistic' Anti-Extremism Plans Stigmatize Muslims
    Tags:
    Muslims, vote, politics, election, UK General Election 2017, Labour Party, Conservative Party, Liberal Democratic Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok