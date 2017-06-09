Europe Starts Realizing Absurdity of Claims to Russian Companies - Simonyan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Andrei Kondakov, the director-general of the International Center for Legal Protection, told Sputnik that the court in Brussels ruled to release all Russian assets in Belgium including those of RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies, seized as part of the case involving former shareholders of Yukos energy company.

"One can only conclude that justice has prevailed and the Europe is gradually starting to realize the absurdity of claims to the Russian organizations, including media," Simonyan said.

In July 2014, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ordered Russia to pay former Yukos shareholders $50 billion. Moscow appealed the decision, but the shareholders turned to courts in several countries asking to freeze Russian state assets. The demand was granted in France and Belgium in 2015.

In April 2016, the Hague District Court overturned the verdict of the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the grounds that the case was out of the latter court's jurisdiction.

As a result, accounts of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency offices in Paris and Brussels were under arrest, while the reporters continued to work in a regular mode as the buildings were not the agency's property but were rented.

