UK Election Result May Have Killed Idea of Scottish IndyRef2

3/5 We will now reflect carefully on the results and move forward in the best interests of all of Scotland.

​​Two of the casualties were the former First Minister Alex Salmond and another SNP grandee, Angus Robertson.

Conservative candidate Colin Clark wins Gordon with 21,861 votes. Former First Minister Alex Salmond had 19,254 votes. pic.twitter.com/knYSvPsa69 — Rachel Bell (@rachelbellABDN) June 9, 2017​

It could have been even worse for the SNP but Stephen Gethins held off a Liberal Democrat challenge to his seat in North East Fife by just two votes.

Sturgeon ignored her own party's terrible performance and turned the attention on the Prime Minister: "This is a disaster for Theresa May. She called an election arrogantly thinking she would crush the opposition."

"I'm disappointed at the SNP losses but I'm pleased that we've won the election," Sturgeon said.

Speaking from her official residence in Edinburgh, Sturgeon added: "Undoubtedly the issue of an independence referendum was a factor in this election result, but I think there were other factors in this election result as well."