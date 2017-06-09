Register
17:25 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flag masks pose for a picture at a rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK.

    UK Election Result May Have Killed Idea of Scottish IndyRef2

    © AFP 2017/ Andy Buchanan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (93)
    0 5220

    Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the idea of a second referendum on independence was dead in the water after the setback for the SNP in the general election on Thursday (June 8). Pro-union parties won 21 seats off the Scottish Nationalists.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted she would have to "reflect" on the idea of having another referendum.

    ​​Two of the casualties were the former First Minister Alex Salmond and another SNP grandee, Angus Robertson.

    It could have been even worse for the SNP but Stephen Gethins held off a Liberal Democrat challenge to his seat in North East Fife by just two votes.

    Sturgeon ignored her own party's terrible performance and turned the attention on the Prime Minister: "This is a disaster for Theresa May. She called an election arrogantly thinking she would crush the opposition."

    "I'm disappointed at the SNP losses but I'm pleased that we've won the election," Sturgeon said.

    Speaking from her official residence in Edinburgh, Sturgeon added: "Undoubtedly the issue of an independence referendum was a factor in this election result, but I think there were other factors in this election result as well."

    The SNP remains the biggest party in Scotland, but Labour, which was virtually wiped out in 2015, staged a recovery north of the border and both the Tories and Lib Dems also gained at the expense of the Nats.

    "The big issue of this campaign up here wasn't about Brexit. It was about what Nicola Sturgeon started in March, trying to ram through a second independence referendum… We've seen so many SNP seats fall here. Honestly, I think IndyRef2 is dead," Ruth Davidson said.

    A BBC interviewer asked her whether she would challenge Theresa May for leadership of the Conservative Party, but she pointed out she was a Member of the Scottish Parliament, but not an MP at Westminster.

    William McDougall, a lecturer in politics at Glasgow Caledonian University, said the election campaign in Scotland was "completely different" to the battle in England, with the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems all playing the union card at the expense of the SNP.

    He said it may be too early to say that so-called "indyref2" was a non-starter now.

    "But it's certainly something which the SNP — Nicola Sturgeon and her strategists — will have to consider carefully," McDougall told Sputnik.

    "It may depend on Brexit because if they are able to stay in the Single Market it may give Nicola Sturgeon the reason to row back on that policy."

    He said Sturgeon had clearly miscalculated when she called the second referendum and had under-estimated how it would play with the electorate.

    "She also underestimated the effect of Corbyn, who was portrayed as harking back to the politics of the 1970s, being another Michael Foot, and all that and that has all been thrown in the air," he told Sputnik.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (93)

    Related:

    Nicola Sturgeon Calls SNP’s Electoral Loss 'Disappointing'
    Scottish Parliament Votes in Support of Holding Second Independence Referendum
    UK PM Theresa May Receives Permission From Queen to Form New Government
    Conservative Leader in Scotland Says Second Independence Referendum 'Dead'
    Tags:
    indyref 2.0, referendum, independence, UK General Election 2017, independence referendum, UK Government, Scottish Nationalist Party, SNP, Ruth Davidson, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok