Brexit Talks Should Be Put on Hold After UK's Snap Election - LibDems Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Farron stressed that the Brexit talks should kick off in the coming weeks, while its consequences would be felt long time later and affect every person in the country.

"The negotiations should be put on hold until the government has reassessed its priorities and set them out to the British public. The British people have a right to expect that our prime minister will explain to them what it is that she seeks to achieve," Farron said.

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall #HungParliament: The Internet Responds to UK Election Chaos the Only Way It Can

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which was called by iMay in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

With 649 out of the 650 parliamentary seats declared, the Conservative Party, which held 330 seats in the previous House of Commons, is leading with 318 seats, the Labour Party with 261 seats, the Scottish National Party with 35 seats, and the Liberal Democrats 12 seats. Independent candidates and nominees of other parties have collectively won elections in 23 constituencies.