UK Foreign Secretary Refrains From Expressing Support for May

LONDON (Sputnik) — The latest election results indicate that all parties fall short of the 326 seats required for a parliamentary majority. As such, the election has resulted in a hung parliament, raising concerns of whether May can still be treated as a credible negotiator in the Brexit negotiations , which are due to start on June 19.

"Early days, it’s early days, and I think everybody should contain themselves until they see …," Johnson said Friday, answering the question whether May retained his support.

The election was called by incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of the Conservative Party, in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit talks with Brussels.