© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Poland, Denmark Expect Clarified Position on Nord Stream 2 Project From EU

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Commission (EC) said Friday it has adopted a request to the bloc's ministers for a negotiating mandate with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

"The European Commission has today adopted a request to the Council of the European Union for a mandate to negotiate with the Russian Federation the key principles for the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project," the EC said in a statement.

EC spokesman Alexander Winterstein said at a briefing, meanwhile, that the negotiating mandate on the gas pipeline is needed "to avoid that this project, if it ever materializes, would operate in a legal void."