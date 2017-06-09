Register
14:22 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A polling station sign is seen ahead of the forthcoming general election, in London, Britain June 6, 2017.

    Be Careful What You Wish For: UK Election Leaves UKIP Ravaged by Brexit Process

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (81)
    0 81220

    One year after celebrating a major victory after the Brexit vote, UKIP has lost all its electoral support, with its voters turning Tory and seeking new solutions for the problems that arose after the decision to exit the EU was made.

    Kristian Rouz – The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), only recently praised as the party of new hope for the British working class due to the Labour’s outdated agenda, suffered a stunning defeat in the June 8 general election, winning zero seats in the Parliament.

    United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) newly elected leader Paul Nuttall.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UKIP Leader Steps Down Effective Immediately After Gaining No Parliament Seats
    This past election opens a new chapter in the British political history, which is set to define the post-Brexit reality, and the hung Parliament prospect might paradoxically play out in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May in her Brexit negotiations with the EU.

    With 646 out of 650 UK Parliament seats declared thus far, no party has won a majority, which, at first glance, seems as a failure for the Tories.

    When calling for a snap election in April, PM May was hoping to solidify her parliamentary support, which would supposedly help her negotiate a Brexit deal with the EU in a quicker and more efficient manner. Now, since the Tories only won 315 seats, or 48.5 percent, smaller UK parties are becoming critically important in the British politics.

    Yet, the UKIP did not win an invitation to participate in the Brexit process. The party has long advocated Britain’s separation from the EU from the Eurosceptic, right-wing populist, economic liberal and overall nationalist viewpoint, but when their agenda started finally turning into reality, the party has become redundant. Brexit is already here, and the UK’s separation from the EU is only a matter of time. Sadly, the UKIP lost all its support after having achieved its ultimate goal.

    A supporter of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) wears a rossette and badges at the UKIP Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, on the southern coast of England, on September 16, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Tory Lawmaker Refutes Reports UKIP Donated Seats in Key Margins to Conservatives
    What actually happened to the UKIP is that its voter, a working-class middle-aged Englishman from up north, turned Tory, which is reflected by the Labour’s decreased support in the traditionally left-leaning North East. The UKIP celebrated a massive victory after Brexit vote one year ago, but ever since, the party has lost its charismatic leader, Nigel Farage, and has largely failed to come up with a new agenda relevant to the post-Brexit reality.

    The British voter’s main concern now, after the Brexit question is off the table, is how soon is actual Brexit coming, on what conditions the separation from the EU would occur, or, in other words, would it be a ‘hard Brexit’ or a ‘soft Brexit’. The UKIP, unfortunately for the party itself, did not have any answers beyond those that the Tory PM May has provided during this past year since the Brexit vote.

    When PM May called for a snap election in April, UKIP’s popular support, as suggested by continuous opinion polling, stood at roughly 12.5 percent of the vote. All this support has evaporated, as the British, and predominantly English, working class, was looking for solutions for the post-Brexit reality in other parties’ agenda. Slight economic deterioration, tumbling pound, rising inflation, the ongoing austerity debate, unemployment, and rising overall uncertainty surrounding the future quality of life of the Britons – the UKIP has hardly provided a compelling answer to any of these points beyond what the Tories already have to say.

    Former First Minister Alex Salmond
    © AFP 2017/ Andy Buchanan
    Former SNP Leader Loses Seat to Conservative
    In early May, the Conservatives’ popular support stood at just below 40 percent, and on election day the Tories claimed 48.5 percent of the vote. Labour, on its part, enjoyed a stunning rise in popular support closer to the election day, starting off at just above 30 percent in May, and having claimed 40.2 percent of the vote.

    Most importantly, the UK’s smaller parties have come to prominence in the hung Parliament. LibDems, once the UK’s second most important party known as the Whigs in the Gladstone-Disraeli ‘golden age’ of British politics, claimed 1.8 percent of the vote, and Ulster’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) took 1.5 percent of the vote, a major success that has left the entire UK questioning, ‘where are the DUP?’.

    The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) support has eroded, however. Only a couple years ago being a powerful enough party to lead the Scottish independence referendum (indyref), the SNP has lost ground to Tories, just like the UKIP, but, unlike the latter, still keeping 5.4 percent of the vote.

    As for the Labour Party, its rise in polls closer to election day was indeed phenomenal, but the problem is, the leftist bias in the media and entertainment industry has played its role, which does not necessarily correlate with the general public’s perception of policies necessary. From Liam Gallagher of Oasis, to Brian May of Queen, to Sleaford Mods – the voice and, more importantly, the face of the English working class – many prominent artists praised Labour ahead of the election. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn enjoyed an overwhelming support from the grime music scene, who dubbed him as ‘Grime Minister’. However, all the grime music in the world wouldn’t pay your garden tax bill, would it?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    UK Election Final Results Announcement May Be Delayed - Local Official
    The public narrative has thus aligned with the more common international trend, with left-wing ideologies generally dominating the mass culture leanings. The UKIP, on its part, found themselves in a situation, where, straight after Brexit, the Tories simply said, “now, we take it from here”, consciously or not taking the fruits of UKIP’s main achievement, the Brexit vote.

    Overall, the Tories have lost 12 seats, whilst the Labour gained 29, the SNP lost 21 seats. UKIP’s zero-seat result also shows that, whilst the party’s role in domestic politics has now dramatically diminished, their significant presence in the European Parliament, 20 out of 73 seats assigned to the UK, is no longer an asset either, as the UK is leaving the EU. The UKIP has always been struggling to represent the British working class in Europe in the first place, which, Nigel Farage felt, was treating the British workers unfair, but now the party will have to reinvent itself or vanish.

    With the UKIP almost written off as redundant in the post-Brexit political reality, the LibDems and DUP will be crucial for the Tories when forming the cabinet.

    “The result is good news for the UK growth outlook as it reduces the likelihood of Brexit taking place, and certainly diminishes the likelihood of a hard Brexit," Simon French of the investment bank Panmure Gordon said.

    Now that PM May is lacking a unanimous support from the Parliament, the Brexit process will be much harder and lengthier for both London and Brussels.

    Despite sudden Brexit-related shock are now almost completely off the table, the prolonged uncertainty will still take its toll of the UK economy, and multiple political issues will prove rather exhausting. The Conservative Party will have to manoeuvre between the various interests at home, but there is an upside for the UK’s main Brexit negotiator, PM May – during the negotiations, she will now have an opportunity to refer to the Parliament’s incoherency each time the negotiations falter.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (81)

    Related:

    Senior Russian Lawmaker Believes UK Election Results Could Delay Brexit
    Russian Lawmaker Expects No Change in Moscow-London Relations After UK Elections
    UK Election Final Results Announcement May Be Delayed - Local Official
    Kremlin Refrains From Comment on UK Election Results
    Tags:
    SNP, Labour party, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok