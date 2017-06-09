Register
14:22 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster speaks to media outside Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 6, 2017.

    The Kingmakers: Democrat Unionists Are Poised to Give Tories Keys to Power

    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (81)
    0 3410

    Theresa May has fallen short of the 326 seats required for a majority in Parliament, but she could make it past the winning post if she agrees a deal with the Democrat Unionist Party (DUP).

    The DUP have 10 MPs, having won two more seats in Northern Ireland.

    ​Reports on Friday, June 9, suggest their leader, Arlene Foster, has already agreed to support the Conservatives without a formal coalition deal. But who are they and what would they want as their price for keeping May in power?

    The Democrat Unionist Party was formed in 1971 by rabble rouser Ian Paisley senior, who died in 2014. For decades politics in Northern Ireland had been dominated by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), a traditional, conservative force which represented the Protestant majority and had a close relationship with the Conservative Party.

    The Tories never fielded candidates in Northern Ireland and the UUP were seen as their sister party, just as the Catholic SDLP was close to Britain's Labour Party.

    The UUP leader David Trimble and his SDLP counterpart John Hume jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for their role in supporting the Good Friday Agreement, which brought to an end "The Troubles."

    But the UUP found its support slipping among the Protestant community as the DUP offered a more hardline approach to Sinn Fein. Despite his violent rhetoric against what he frequently referred to as "Sinn Fein/IRA" Paisley senior underwent a remarkable conversion. He formed a working relationship with Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness — who died in March — and they were able to work together with Paisley as First Minister and McGuinness as Deputy First Minister.

    Sinn Fein chief negotiator Martin McGuinness visits the count centre in Ballymena, northern Ireland, March 8, 2007.
    © REUTERS/ Kieran Doherty
    Sinn Fein chief negotiator Martin McGuinness visits the count centre in Ballymena, northern Ireland, March 8, 2007.

    They were often seen laughing and joking together and were even dubbed "the chuckle brothers" by journalists.

    Paisley stepped down in 2008 due to his age and faltering health and handed over to Peter Robinson, whose image was tarnished by a bizarre scandal involving his wife Iris, who obtained £50,000 (US$64,000) from two property developers and lent it to her young lover to start a business.

    In January 2016, Arlene Foster replaced Robinson as DUP leader but her relationship with McGuinness was never warm and it ran into trouble when it became clear that a Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, which was her idea, had cost the taxpayers of Northern Ireland £490 million (US$623 million).

    ​Sinn Fein forced fresh elections but the DUP continued to prosper and refused to oust Foster as leader. Now she is effectively the "kingmaker" with reports that Theresa May is to go to Buckingham Palace on Friday to ask the Queen if she can form a government, propped up by the DUP. But it would be naive to think the DUP will not make demands on May.

    Northern Ireland First Minister and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster arrives to make a statement at Parliament Buildings in Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Northern Ireland First Minister and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster arrives to make a statement at Parliament Buildings in Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 16, 2017.

    Their manifesto includes support for a third runway at Heathrow — which would allow people in Northern Ireland to transfer to international flights more easily — and makes it clear they want the winter fuel allowance and the triple lock for pensioners to be protected from cuts. 

    ​Although they are firmly in favor of Brexit, the DUP has also made it clear they do not support the introduction of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (81)

    Related:

    Jeremy Corbyn Calls on Theresa May to Step Down After Weak Election Showing
    Northern Ireland Party to Back UK Conservatives Without Coalition Deal
    Former UK Prime Minister Cameron Casts Vote in Snap General Election
    UK Labour Party Supports Creation of Minority Government - Shadow Chancellor
    Tags:
    votes, hung parliament, coalition, UK General Election 2017, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Conservative Party, Arlene Foster, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Britain, Northern Ireland, Belfast, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok