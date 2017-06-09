The Kingmakers: Democrat Unionists Are Poised to Give Tories Keys to Power

The DUP have 10 MPs, having won two more seats in Northern Ireland.

If you're still frantically searching for the DUP- here's what we can tell you about their policies: pic.twitter.com/IDvLpKdhsw — Simple Politics (@easypoliticsUK) 9 June 2017

​Reports on Friday, June 9, suggest their leader, Arlene Foster, has already agreed to support the Conservatives without a formal coalition deal. But who are they and what would they want as their price for keeping May in power?

The Democrat Unionist Party was formed in 1971 by rabble rouser Ian Paisley senior, who died in 2014. For decades politics in Northern Ireland had been dominated by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), a traditional, conservative force which represented the Protestant majority and had a close relationship with the Conservative Party.

Well done @FMcCoubrey1 and the 5,455 voters in Belfast West. In 2015 GE that was 2,773. Massive increase. pic.twitter.com/W2oj2F8gjf — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) June 9, 2017​

The Tories never fielded candidates in Northern Ireland and the UUP were seen as their sister party, just as the Catholic SDLP was close to Britain's Labour Party.

The UUP leader David Trimble and his SDLP counterpart John Hume jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for their role in supporting the Good Friday Agreement, which brought to an end "The Troubles."

But the UUP found its support slipping among the Protestant community as the DUP offered a more hardline approach to Sinn Fein. Despite his violent rhetoric against what he frequently referred to as "Sinn Fein/IRA" Paisley senior underwent a remarkable conversion. He formed a working relationship with Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness — who died in March — and they were able to work together with Paisley as First Minister and McGuinness as Deputy First Minister.

© REUTERS/ Kieran Doherty Sinn Fein chief negotiator Martin McGuinness visits the count centre in Ballymena, northern Ireland, March 8, 2007.

They were often seen laughing and joking together and were even dubbed "the chuckle brothers" by journalists.

Paisley stepped down in 2008 due to his age and faltering health and handed over to Peter Robinson, whose image was tarnished by a bizarre scandal involving his wife Iris, who obtained £50,000 (US$64,000) from two property developers and lent it to her young lover to start a business.

In January 2016, Arlene Foster replaced Robinson as DUP leader but her relationship with McGuinness was never warm and it ran into trouble when it became clear that a Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, which was her idea, had cost the taxpayers of Northern Ireland £490 million (US$623 million).

Here is the DUP's #GE2017 manifesto on Brexit pic.twitter.com/g6QVgRKs0a — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) 9 June 2017

​Sinn Fein forced fresh elections but the DUP continued to prosper and refused to oust Foster as leader. Now she is effectively the "kingmaker" with reports that Theresa May is to go to Buckingham Palace on Friday to ask the Queen if she can form a government, propped up by the DUP. But it would be naive to think the DUP will not make demands on May.

© REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne Northern Ireland First Minister and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster arrives to make a statement at Parliament Buildings in Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 16, 2017.

Their manifesto includes support for a third runway at Heathrow — which would allow people in Northern Ireland to transfer to international flights more easily — and makes it clear they want the winter fuel allowance and the triple lock for pensioners to be protected from cuts.

DUP post election party has commenced pic.twitter.com/6OKgvsINxt — Ian Paisley (@ianpaisleymp) 8 June 2017

​Although they are firmly in favor of Brexit, the DUP has also made it clear they do not support the introduction of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.