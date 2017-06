MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest election results indicate that all of the parties fall short of the 326 seats, required for the majority.

The election was called by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of the Conservative Party, in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit talks.

"There is nothing to say yet," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the results of the election held on Thursday.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that foreign elections are domestic issues and Moscow will work with any elected leaders.