09 June 2017
    Brexit Meltdown as Europe Reacts to UK Election Amid 'Casino' Criticism

    Politicians across Europe have reacted to the UK general election result with shock and cynicism, with some criticizing Prime Minister Theresa May for gambling casino-style and losing throwing the already complicated Brexit negotiations into chaos.

    With a hung parliament and no clear leadership, after May went to the country to get a mandate for Brexit and an increased majority — neither of which she achieved — many in Europe are predicting the Brexit negotiations, due to being in the week of June 19, will either be delayed or stalled completely.

    The lead negotiator for the European parliament, Guy Verhofstadt said the result would over complicate an already complex set of negotiations over Britain's "divorce" from the EU and its new trading relationship with the bloc.

    "We need a government that can act. With a weak negotiating partner, there's the danger than the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides… I expect more uncertainty now," EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, June 9.

    The first round of talks on Britain's exit from the EU and discussions over a new trade deal between the UK and the bloc are due to be held in the week beginning June 19. However, as May has failed to gain the mandate she wanted and has made herself weak, sources in Brussels are questioning how the talks can proceed.

    Liberals and Democrats Group MEP Sophie in 't Veld tweeted:

    Theresa May came in for even more extreme criticism from the Socialist and Democrats leader Gianni Pittella, who called on Theresa May to resign, as she had lost all credibility.

    ​Molly Scott Cato a Green Group MEP for the South West of England and Gibraltar said the election result showed a deeply divided Britain which has left Theresa May with no mandate for "hard" Brexit.

