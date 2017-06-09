HungParliament: The Internet Responds to UK Election Chaos the Only Way It Can

Only one way to settle this whole mess. #hungparliament pic.twitter.com/zVmhm8IEPp— Jonathan Guy (@JonnySomething) June 9, 2017
Recap of Theresa May's election campaign #hungparliament pic.twitter.com/4jwZvVQhAF— Fabian Broeker (@Germantleman) June 9, 2017
Theresa May: I need you to strengthen my hand during these brexit negotiations.— b (@bdly25) June 9, 2017
Young people: #hungparliament #ge2017 pic.twitter.com/fYcFeVixug
If you're just waking up, a quick recap of Theresa May's general election. #Election2017 #hungparliament pic.twitter.com/gawlJbq5OH— Ivan Radford (@iFlicks) June 9, 2017
A hung parliament is confirmed. Larry, Gladstone, Palmerston — wake up boys, we have a lot work to do! #hungparliament #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/9BHippCxrM— Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) June 9, 2017
#ExitPoll #Labour #ElectionDay2017 #hungparliament— Eric J Wilson (@ericwilson9890) June 8, 2017
Theresa May right now pic.twitter.com/WIAB7KymFX
#ExitPoll #hungparliament— Jack Jazz (@JackkJazz) June 8, 2017
Meanwhile down at tory HQ… pic.twitter.com/mkwcFDry5i
Lyrical songs have also been dedicated to the Tories and the overall political mood:
THAT'S IT. It's officially a #HungParliament! Theresa, YOU MESSED UP!!#BBCelection pic.twitter.com/GgENbClfHp— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 9, 2017
A fitting song for today https://t.co/DzXB12VTIq #GE2017 #hungparliament— Simon Gowlett (@prog_rock_tues) June 9, 2017
Slowly, Theresa May cues the classic Daniel Powter song, "Bad Day" dreaming of what could have been #UKelection #hungparliament— Arbitror (@ArbitrorOrg) June 8, 2017
Other users thought about the repercussions for US president Donald Trump:
I am so looking forward to the TRUMP visit getting cancelled by this morning. #ExitPoll #hungparliament #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/z5iVWWrmDw— Ravi Dani (@ravidani) June 8, 2017
Some posts however focused on the positive — Theresa May's happy place and Jeremy Corbyn's dab dance:
— Thomas Jones (@tomj191) June 9, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn right now #ExitPoll #GeneralElection #hungparliament pic.twitter.com/LkqSciiWPC— AJ (@MrT_AJ) June 8, 2017
