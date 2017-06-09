EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Talks Should Start When UK 'Ready'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — ​The formal start of Brexit negotiations was due on June 19 with UK Brexit secretary David Davis' meeting Barnier.

"Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready; timetable and EU positions are clear. Let's put our minds together on striking a deal," Barnier wrote.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, outlining the nation's exit from the European Union, in March this year. Under the article, the process must be completed within two years.