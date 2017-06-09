Knifeman Holds Job Centre Staff Hostages in Newcastle, UK - Reports

Byker Metro station is closed as we deal with an ongoing situation on Clifford Street. Some roads are also closed. It's an isolated incident pic.twitter.com/UluaZgtuPE — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) June 9, 2017

Police officers arrived at the scene to negotiate with a man with a knife took several members of staff of the Job Centre Plus in Newcastle as hostages.

Man armed with knife takes hostages in #Byker job centre. Armed police and negotiators on scene. pic.twitter.com/2Nn9HXRY6Z — Nathan Lee (@NathanLeeTV) June 9, 2017

Roads have been closed around the area as a precaution.

An ambulance has arrived on Brinkburn street in #Byker pic.twitter.com/a628aCAUzX — Metro Radio News (@MetroRadioNews) June 9, 2017

The public was advised to avoid the area.

So in the way to work this morning turns out someone was being held hostage at the job centre in byker pic.twitter.com/NscRZ5WCU6 — NELSONDANQUAH 🇬🇭 (@_nelsonakotei) June 9, 2017

Students reportedly evacuated from the nearby.

Metro station nearby was closed.

Thank you for your patience as we deal with the incident. Nobody is believed to be injured and we're currently speaking to the man involved. — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) June 9, 2017

Soon after the incident was reported, all the hostages were released.