UK Prime Minister Does Not Plan to Resign

The BBC and ITV broadcaster have both disclosed that May is in discussions on how to form a government in a general election that has resulted in a hung parliament.

Earlier, the UK PM May's Conservatives have fallen short of winning an outright majority in the parliament as 633 seats had been declared.

May needed to get 326 seats for her party to have an absolute majority, with only 16 seats left to declare. The Scottish National Party stands at 34 and the Liberal Democrats at 12.

‌Therefore, May's resignation was now almost a certain case for the party members. The Conservative bigwigs watching the vote count at Carlton Club in London overnight are discussing the candidacies of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and UK Brexit Secretary David Davis for a new leader of the party and the country's prime minister. Some also discuss Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

May is expected to deliver a statement on the snap elections result at 10:00 (09:00 GMT), local LBC radio station reports.