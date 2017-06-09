Conservative Leader in Scotland Says Second Independence Referendum 'Dead'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The SNP suffered on Thursday what its leader, Scottish First Minister Sturgeon, described as a disaster. The party has so far lost 20 seats and stands at 34.

"The big issue of this campaign up here wasn’t about Brexit. It was about what Nicola Sturgeon started in March, trying to ram through a second independence referendum… We’ve seen so many SNP seats fall here. Honestly, I think IndyRef2 is dead," she told Sky News.

© AP Photo/ Jane Barlow Nicola Sturgeon Calls SNP’s Electoral Loss 'Disappointing'

Davidson said it was the first time in over two decades that Tories in Scotland had returned multiple members of parliament to Westminster. She accused the pro-independence Scottish National Party of trying to hijack the unpopular Brexit to have another referendum on Scottish independence after the 2014 bid failed.

The Scottish parliament backed Sturgeon's proposal last March to ask for a second vote on independence. Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May said the timing was not right as the nation had to focus on EU exit talks.