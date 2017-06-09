Register
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he arrives at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London, June 9, 2017.

    UK Labour Party Leader Corbyn Enjoys Massive Turnaround After Election

    Europe
    In one of the most extraordinary political turnarounds, UK Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has managed to pull off a remarkable performance in the British general election, despite not enjoying the backing of most of his parliamentary colleagues, who wanted to hold an election that they could lose, so they could depose him.

    Having been 24 percentage points behind in the opinion polls at the start of the election, he managed to close the gap to single figures in the days before the election, June 8.

    He said the night's events had "changed the face of British politics" as he left his constituency to call a meeting of his shadow cabinet to discuss the plan ahead.

    "The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that's enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country," he said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's launches her election manifesto in Halifax, May 18, 2017.
    UK PM May in Dire Straits as Brexit Election Gamble Fails to Pay Off
    Corbyn was elected as Labour leader following the resignation of Ed Miliband, who failed to deliver victory at the 2015 general election. However, Corbyn — having been a left-wing backbencher for decades — was not the favored candidate among sitting Labour members of parliament.
    However, among the whole party membership — card carrying Labour supporters — he gained a significant following, buoyed by the left-wing Momentum group, who made copious use of social media to bring him added backing.

    In June 2016, he lost a vote of confidence by Labour Party MPs by 172-40, although he went on to survive a leadership challenge, September 2016, based on all Labour Party supporters.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.
    UK's Conservatives to 'Backstab,' Replace May if Election Loss Confirmed
    ​His biggest problem within his own parliamentary party was that he has always been a campaigner for nuclear disarmament, despite his party policy being to renew the Trident nuclear program. That was coupled by the fact that he — a long time euroskeptic — ran what many described as a "lukewarm" campaign to remain in the European Union, ahead of the referendum, June 23, 2016, which resulted in Brexit.

    However, he came to the fore in the run-up to the 2017 election, June 8, gaining grassroots support among labour voters and a huge boost from young voters, many of whom backed his manifesto pledge to abolish university tuition fees, roll back on austerity, boost the police and prioritize the National Health Service.

    He also gained ground by taking part in an all-party TV debate, which UK Prime Minister Theresa May refused to do. He is now the leader of a party which has won through in the 2017 election, although it has not won an overall majority, but he still has to face down critics within his own party who gave him no chance going into it.

