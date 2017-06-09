Nicola Sturgeon Calls SNP’s Electoral Loss 'Disappointing'

"It’s a disappointing result. We’ve lost some tremendous MPs," she said, citing the defeat of SNP’s leader in the House of Commons as a severe blow.
Sturgeon said there was a lot of thinking for the SNP to do, but added "this is our second best ever result in a Westminster election. We have won the election."
Angus Robertson, SNP’s deputy chief and House leader, earlier lost his seat in Moray to a Conservative rival. The SNP currently holds 29 seats. The Tories have 204, while the Labour has 209.
