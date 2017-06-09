Nicola Sturgeon Calls SNP’s Electoral Loss 'Disappointing'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sturgeon said Friday she was disappointed with the result of the general election that has seen her pro-independence party lose 14 seats.

"It’s a disappointing result. We’ve lost some tremendous MPs," she said, citing the defeat of SNP’s leader in the House of Commons as a severe blow.

Sturgeon said there was a lot of thinking for the SNP to do, but added "this is our second best ever result in a Westminster election. We have won the election."

Angus Robertson, SNP’s deputy chief and House leader, earlier lost his seat in Moray to a Conservative rival. The SNP currently holds 29 seats. The Tories have 204, while the Labour has 209.