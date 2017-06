LONDON (Sputnik) — The Conservative cabinet minister defeated his key challenger Vincent Lo of the Labour party. The Conservatives now hold 109 seats in the 650-seat parliament, while Labour leads with 130.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to lose her majority in the UK lower parliament, according to the final exit poll.

May called the snap election to deliver a mandate going into negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, in a bid to give her an advantage in the discussions in Brussels.