Irish Unionist DUP Keeps 2 Seats in UK Parliament

© REUTERS/ Ben Stansall Theresa May Could Form Parliamentary Majority Despite Election Downfall - Ipsos MORI Founder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The pro-UK party, which has held eight of Northern Ireland's 18 seats in the House of Commons since the 2015 polls, kept its Westminster seats for Lagan Valley and Strangford, Sky News said.

The current seat count puts Labour in the lead with 25 seats, including one snatched from the Scottish National Party. The Conservatives are at 12 and the SNP is at two.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to lose her majority in the UK lower parliament, according to the final exit poll. May called the snap election to deliver a mandate going into negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, in a bid to give her an advantage in the discussions in Brussels.