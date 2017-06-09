UK: Tories Could Get From 308 to 328 Seats in New House of Commons - Forecast

© REUTERS/ Justin Tallis UK Election 2017 Exit Poll: British PM May Poised to Lose Election Gamble

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the exit poll by Ipsos MORI/GfK for Sky News, BBC and ITV News released after the polling stations closed, the Conservative Party could gather 314 seats in the 650-seat house, losing the majority, while their Labour rivals improved their results up to 266.

Earlier on Friday, the BBC broadcaster reported that the Conservatives could win 322 seats instead of 314 as announced in the first exit poll.

May called the snap election to deliver a mandate going into negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, in a bid to give her an advantage in the discussions in Brussels.