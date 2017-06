© REUTERS/ Ben Stansall Theresa May Could Form Parliamentary Majority Despite Election Downfall - Ipsos MORI Founder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Sky News broadcaster, Edwards from the East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow constituency was supported by 39,3 percent of local voters.

The news outlet added that Williams from Arfon was backed by 40,8 of the voters.

At the moment, the Labour Party is leading with 55 seats, the Conservatives won 34 seats, the Scottish National Party secured seven, while independent candidates and the nominees of other parties won elections in six more constituencies.