05:18 GMT +309 June 2017
    Two US military Black Hawk helicopters take off from its compound in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul (file photo)

    Austrian Defense Ministry Awards Contract for Helicopter Upgrade

    © AFP 2017/ Mauricio LIMA
    Ace Aeronautics was awarded a $40 million contract on the first of June by the Austrian Ministry of Defense, so the country’s Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawk helicopters can receive an upgrade to their cockpits.

    The improvements will resolve obsolescence issues and make nine S-70A42 (UH-60L-standard) Black Hawk helicopters more reliable.

    US Marine V-22 Osprey aircraft (R) taxi on the tarmac after the arrival of US President Barack Obama at the international airport in Manila on November 17, 2015, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit
    © AFP 2017/ TED ALJIBE
    Raytheon Wins Contract to Supply US Navy Combat Helicopter Parts

    A subsidiary of US-based Global Aviation Solution, Ace Aeronautics will integrate its recently showcased Acehawk cockpit, which features a human-machine interface (HMI) and a new tactical mission system, along with Garmin G5000H wide-screen displays and Garmin GTC570 touch screens, according to IHS Janes.

    "One of the most intuitive pilot-vehicle interfaces (PVI) available on the market, the G5000H provides the next generation of pilots the ability to more efficiently manage and control navigation and communication systems, traffic surveillance systems, flight management systems, electronic checklist entries, and remote audio/intercom systems, as well as optional charting, traffic, weather and custom display options," Ace Aeronautics details on its website.

    The helicopters will also get new weather radars, and despite having no forward-looking infrared (FLIR) gimbal, footage will be viewed on a video interface from the Bell OH-58B helicopters and Pilatus PC-6 turboprops fitted with (FLIR), according to Janes.

    Civilian systems will be integrated with tactical radios using an ACM9454 Cockpit Management Unit (CMU), along with a Mode 4 identification friend-or-foe (IFF) transponder. 

    Work is set to begin in the third quarter of the year at Ace Aeronautics' facility in Huntsville, Alabama for the first aircraft, while the second will be outfitted in Austria.

