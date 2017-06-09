Austrian Defense Ministry Awards Contract for Helicopter Upgrade

The improvements will resolve obsolescence issues and make nine S-70A42 (UH-60L-standard) Black Hawk helicopters more reliable.

A subsidiary of US-based Global Aviation Solution, Ace Aeronautics will integrate its recently showcased Acehawk cockpit, which features a human-machine interface (HMI) and a new tactical mission system, along with Garmin G5000H wide-screen displays and Garmin GTC570 touch screens, according to IHS Janes.

"One of the most intuitive pilot-vehicle interfaces (PVI) available on the market, the G5000H provides the next generation of pilots the ability to more efficiently manage and control navigation and communication systems, traffic surveillance systems, flight management systems, electronic checklist entries, and remote audio/intercom systems, as well as optional charting, traffic, weather and custom display options," Ace Aeronautics details on its website.

The helicopters will also get new weather radars, and despite having no forward-looking infrared (FLIR) gimbal, footage will be viewed on a video interface from the Bell OH-58B helicopters and Pilatus PC-6 turboprops fitted with (FLIR), according to Janes.

Civilian systems will be integrated with tactical radios using an ACM9454 Cockpit Management Unit (CMU), along with a Mode 4 identification friend-or-foe (IFF) transponder.

Work is set to begin in the third quarter of the year at Ace Aeronautics' facility in Huntsville, Alabama for the first aircraft, while the second will be outfitted in Austria.