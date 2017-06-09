Poroshenko May Meet Macron in 'Near Future,' Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first meeting between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron mat be held in the near future, Klimkin said.

"I think that the meeting between Poroshenko and Macron will take place in the near future," Klimkin told the 112 Ukraina broadcaster.

Speaking about the Normandy Four format of talks on settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Klimkin said that the negotiations may be held in a trilateral format between foreign ministers of France, Germany and Ukraine.

The Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis started in 2014 and are carried out by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. According to Russia's envoy to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov, the next Normandy Four summit might take place on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Hamburg in July.