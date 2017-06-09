Ex-UK Chancellor of Exchequer: Vote Result 'Completely Catastrophic' for PM May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, UK citizens participated in the snap parliamentary election. According to exit polls, the Conservatives have lost the majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.
"If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May," Osborne said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.
However, early exit poll by Ipsos MORI/GfK for Sky News, BBC and ITV News put the Tories at 314 seats, while their Labour rivals improved their results up to 266.
All comments
Show new comments (0)