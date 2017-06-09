Labour Will Seek Minority Gov't if Tories Lose Majority, Shadow Chancellor Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives are expected to stay the largest party but may fall short of a majority in the House of Commons, according to early projections. The Labour has claimed its first five seats in northern constituencies and is forecast to win 266 mandates.

"In a situation where the Conservatives can’t command a majority the Labour party will seek to implement a minority government. We’ll put forward our proposals and I expect other parties to support them. I expect some elements within the Conservative party to support them as well," he told Sky News.

An election had not been due until 7 May 2020, but a call for a snap election by Prime Minister Theresa May received the necessary two-thirds majority in a 522 to 13 vote in the House of Commons on 19 April 2017.