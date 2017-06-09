'Less Than Wise': Snowden Slams UK PM May for Campaigning Against Human Rights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Britons cast their ballots electing the new country's House of Commons. According to exit polls, the ruling Conservative Party has lost the majority in the house, however it will still be the largest party in the parliament.
"This is all unconfirmed, but early reports indicate May campaigning on a platform of ending human rights in the UK was less than wise," Snowden said on his Twitter account.
On Tuesday, May said that she was ready to initiate amendments to any laws of the country, including those protecting human rights, if such legislation hinders the country's anti-terror struggle.
