Scottish Episcopal Church Votes to Allow Gay Marriage

MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) — The Scottish Episcopal Church on Thursday voted to allow same sex marriages, it said in a press release.
But the Church stressed that no member of clergy would be required to sanctify a marriage against their conscience.
The reform means that gay Christians from any Anglican Church will be allowed to get married in the Scottish Episcopal Church, making it the first major Christian church in the United Kingdom to allow same sex marriages.
