UK’s Labour Claims First Win in Newcastle Central

© Photo: PIxabay Pound Drops on News of Conservatives Falling Short of Majority in UK Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — Labour's Chi Onwurah has held on to her seat, according to Sky News. The party is projected to make major gains, claiming a total of 266 seats in the House of Commons.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to lose her majority in the UK lower parliament, according to the final exit poll. May called the snap election to deliver a mandate going into negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, in a bid to give her an advantage in the discussions in Brussels.

An election had not been due until 7 May 2020, but a call for a snap election by Prime Minister Theresa May received the necessary two-thirds majority in a 522 to 13 vote in the House of Commons on 19 April 2017.