Register
02:16 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Different editions of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf are on display at the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich

    Nazi Bell in Ancient Church Causes Stir in German Town

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Balk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16430

    An 80-year old church bell in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate has landed at the center of controversy, as it’s inscribed with a swastika and a reference to National Socialist leader Adolph Hitler. But the mayor of the town of Herxheim am Berg says the bell’s not going anywhere any time soon.

    Hung in St. Jacob’s church, the oldest in the town of Herxheim am Berg, the bronze bell reads "Everything for the Fatherland — Adolf Hitler.” The church was founded in 1014; in 2014 it celebrated its thousandth anniversary.

    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    German Defense Minister 'Trying to Escape Responsibility' for Neo-Nazi Scandal in Army

    The bell has been in the town for 82 years, first brought there in 1934 to warn people of fires, according to Deutsche Welle.

    It isn’t clear whether people visiting the town are aware of the bell, as it is nestled behind a thick stone wall in the church’s belfry.

    But Sigrid Peters, a former organist at St. Jacob’s, found out about the bell and its inscription and is calling for its removal, telling the DPA news agency, "It can't happen that a baby is baptized and a bell with the words 'Everything for the Fatherland' is chiming."

    She also pointed out that couples getting married at the church don’t know that one of their wedding bells bears a Nazi symbol and message.

    A neo-Nazi surrounded by riot police holds a torch during a rally to commemorate the 68nd anniversary of the bombing of Dresden
    © AFP 2017/ ROBERT MICHAEL
    Some 500 Neo-Nazi Groups Active in Europe - Russia's Security Council

    Herxheim am Berg town mayor Ronald Becker contends that the bell is "widely known" in the community, calling it a "historic relic."

    "There wasn't a problem before and there won't be a problem with it in the future, either," Becker insisted.  

    Some have suggested that the bell should be officially classified as a relic of World War II with a plaque to inform visitors of the bell and its inscription. Becker has brushed off these suggestions, claiming he doesn’t want the town to become a "cult site" for Nazi sympathizers and far right-wing elements who would want to view the bell for the "wrong reasons."

    The bell belongs to the town’s municipality and not the church, and the mayor doesn’t see the point in removing it. Becker claims he has the support of 800 residents behind him. 

    "I have the backing of the town…[The bell] is closed in the church tower and it will remain so." 

    Related:

    Many Hacked Twitter Accounts Show Messages in Turkish Slamming 'Nazi Holland'
    European Commission Chief Calls Erdogan’s Nazi Remarks 'Unacceptable'
    Annual Nazi Veterans March Kicks Off in Riga (VIDEO)
    Reunification With Russia Saved Crimea From 'Nazi Regime, Civil War, Terror'
    Turning Blind Eye to Neo-Nazi Marches in Latvia 'Shame for EU, NATO'
    Tags:
    swastika, Nazi, Adolph Hitler, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok