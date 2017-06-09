MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The poll by Ipsos MORI/GfK for Sky News, BBC and ITV News showed early on Friday that the far-right UKIP was on its way out of the Commons, with Liberal Democrats projected to add six seats to stand at 14.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to lose her majority in the UK lower parliament, according to the final exit poll. May called the snap election to deliver a mandate going into negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, in a bid to give her an advantage in the discussions in Brussels.