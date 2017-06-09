Ukrainian Opposition Bloc Party Step Against Country's Membership in Any Blocs

KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the unicameral Verkhovna Rada passed a bill on amendments to the law "On the Basics of Domestic and Foreign Policy." The bill suggests to outline that the main objective of state policy is to deepen cooperation with NATO in order to "reach criteria necessary for acquiring membership within this organization."

"The only efficient model for Ukraine situated at the intersection of worlds and civilizations is the eternal neutrality, enshrined in the Constitution. So did Austria and Switzerland. Any other way is everlasting confrontation and everlasting buffer zone model," Vilkul said at a parliament session, as quoted by the party's press service.

According to Vilkul, the choice a status of a military non-aligned country is reasoned by the history of Ukraine. He added that Opposition Bloc party will vote against bills aimed at accession of membership in any military and political alliances.

"We are against Ukraine entering any military and political alliances. Besides, we are even not accepted. Any announcement of joining one and acquiring a membership is nothing else, but a political statement," Vilkul said.

In December 2014, following the shift of power, Ukrainian lawmakers amended two laws in order to cancel the country's non-aligned status. The new state policy stipulates intensifying efforts to join NATO. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020.

Despite Kiev's aspirations to become part of the alliance, NATO officials have repeatedly stressed that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing bloc membership.