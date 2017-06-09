Manchester Police Release Three People Arrested in Relation to Terror Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — Manchester police on Thursday released three people arrested in connection with the investigation into the Manchester Arena terror attack, without charge.

"Three men arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena have today, Thursday 8 June 2017, been released without charge," the statement published on Twitter said.

© AP Photo/ Defiant Manchester Music Fans Show Courage Hours After London Terror Attack

The released men were 20, 31 and 44 years old, according to Greater Manchester Police.

A total of 21 people have now been detained in connection to the attack, with 15 having been released without charges and nine remaining in custody.

On May 22, an explosion occurred at the entrance to Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, claiming the lives of at least 22 and injuring almost 120 others.