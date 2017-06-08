Former UK Prime Minister Cameron Casts Vote in Snap General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron said Thursday that he had voted in the snap general election.

"This morning I voted for the @Conservatives – do remember to vote today!" Cameron posted on his official Twitter account.

Cameron resigned on June 24, 2016, the next day after the referendum on the UK membership in the European Union.

Polling stations are open from 7:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) until 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT). Exit polls results are expected immediately after the voting ends.

The United Kingdom is holding early parliamentary elections on Thursday called by country's Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome "division in Westminster" ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations.