UK Labour Supporters Burning Papers Slamming Party Leader Corbyn on Election Day

© REUTERS/ Andrew Yates Theresa May Says Ready to Change Human Rights Laws to Tackle Terror Threat

LONDON (Sputnik) — The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express bear the brunt of the Labourists' anger. The Internet is flooded with videos of people hiding these papers from other customers in stores or buying and burning them. Twitter accounts are filled with photos of what often seems to be dozens of copies.

The Daily Mail front page featured Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of the Conservatives, and urged the readers, "Let’s reignite British spirit." One of the Twitter users posted a video of a bucket filled with newspaper copies engulfed in flames and explained that he had "reignited the British spirit with the newsagents entire stock of Suns and Daily Mails."

The Sun used an image of Corbyn, looking out of a garbage can for its front page, adding a "Don't chuck Britain in the… Cor-Bin" slogan. One of the Twitter users posted a photo of a kitchen table covered with multiple copies of this and other newspapers, noting that their household was "saving ours for toilet roll!"

The snap general election was called by Theresa May in April to be held on June 8 in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations.