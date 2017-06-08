Register
15:39 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell pose after voting in Glasgow, Britain

    Main UK Party Leaders Cast Ballots in Snap Parliamentary Elections

    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (34)
    0 2010

    The leaders of the main UK political parties cast their votes earlier on Thursday in the nation’s early parliamentary elections.

    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London, Britain, June 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    UK Labour Party Leader Corbyn Votes at Snap General Elections
    LONDON (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom is holding early parliamentary elections on Thursday called by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome "division in Westminster" ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

    The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, voted in Glasgow and was accompanied at the polling station by her fiancee. Afterwards, the pair smiled and posed for the press.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn cast his ballot at the Pakeman primary school in Holloway, in his constituency of Islington North in North London. He was smiling and greeted reporters.

    "Thank you very much, all of you, for coming here today. It’s a day of our democracy. I’ve just voted. I’m very proud of our campaign. Thank you very much," Corbyn told reporters after voting, as quoted by The Guardian.

    Near the polling station in Sonning, Berkshire, fathers’ rights activist Bobby Smith and a person dressed as Muppet character Elmo suit were waiting for UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The prime minister, who came with her husband, Philip, cast her vote and immediately left by car without talking to the press. May was wearing leopard-print shoes and had a polling card with her, which one does not need in order to vote.

    PM Theresa May arrives with her husband Philip to vote in Sonning, Britain June 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UK Prime Minister May Votes at Snap General Elections
    UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall, when leaving a polling station in Congleton, laughed and told reporters that he had voted "Tory, the winning candidates."

    Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron cast his vote at Stonecross Manor Hotel, Kendal, in his Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency.

    Polling stations are open from 7:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) until 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT). Exit polls results are expected immediately after the voting ends.

    The outcome is expected to be announced early on June 9.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (34)

    Related:

    UK Prime Minister May Votes at Snap General Elections
    Voting in UK Snap General Elections Kicks Off
    Polls Forecast UK Conservatives’ Narrow Victory Over Labour at Thursday Election
    Tags:
    elections, SNP, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Paul Nuttall, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok