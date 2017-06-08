Main UK Party Leaders Cast Ballots in Snap Parliamentary Elections

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Labour Party Leader Corbyn Votes at Snap General Elections

LONDON (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom is holding early parliamentary elections on Thursday called by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome "division in Westminster" ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, voted in Glasgow and was accompanied at the polling station by her fiancee. Afterwards, the pair smiled and posed for the press.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn cast his ballot at the Pakeman primary school in Holloway, in his constituency of Islington North in North London. He was smiling and greeted reporters.

"Thank you very much, all of you, for coming here today. It’s a day of our democracy. I’ve just voted. I’m very proud of our campaign. Thank you very much," Corbyn told reporters after voting, as quoted by The Guardian.

Near the polling station in Sonning, Berkshire, fathers’ rights activist Bobby Smith and a person dressed as Muppet character Elmo suit were waiting for UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The prime minister, who came with her husband, Philip, cast her vote and immediately left by car without talking to the press. May was wearing leopard-print shoes and had a polling card with her, which one does not need in order to vote.

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville UK Prime Minister May Votes at Snap General Elections

UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall, when leaving a polling station in Congleton, laughed and told reporters that he had voted "Tory, the winning candidates."

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron cast his vote at Stonecross Manor Hotel, Kendal, in his Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency.

Polling stations are open from 7:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) until 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT). Exit polls results are expected immediately after the voting ends.

The outcome is expected to be announced early on June 9.