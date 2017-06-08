“This is UK internal issue, that is why we cannot have any expectations, either negative or positive. We proceed from the fact that this is an important milestone in the domestic political life of the country,” Zakharova said at the press briefing.
Polling stations are open from 07.00 (06.00 GMT) until 22.00 (21.00 GMT). Exit polls results are expected immediately after the voting ends.
Voters need to determine the composition of Westminster after UK Prime Minister Theresa May unexpectedly announced snap election in April, intending to have a united parliament by the time of Brexit implementation in 2019 instead of facing new polls.
The Conservatives currently hold 330 seats in the parliament and aim to increase this majority. In case they narrow it to less than 326, no party will have the ruling majority, which may result in a hung parliament situation.
The outcome is expected to be announced early on June 9.
All comments
Show new comments (0)