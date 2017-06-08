Register
    Anjem Choudary, right, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, London, Friday, April 3, 2015.

    UK Could Release Jailed Hate Preacher Anjem Choudary Within 12 Months

    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Anjem Choudary, a hate preacher who has also been accused of radicalizing the London Bridge terrorist could be released from prison by the end of 2018. He would have served less than half of his sentence.

    Anjem Choudary was jailed in September 2016 for five-and-a-half years after being convicted of drumming up support for Daesh.

    Choudary, who was born in the UK, was also the co-founder of the group Al-Muhajiroun. He was charged with preaching hate after he posted a series of YouTube videos recognizing the "caliphate." The videos had been created by Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

    Spending five months on remand while awaiting sentence means Choudary could be freed from jail in December 2018, and no later than the end of January 2019, sources claim.

    Choudary is believed to have links to Khuram Butt, he is thought to have radicalized the three terrorist who ploughed a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing victims in pubs and bars around Borough Market on June 3.

    Butt's known links to banned terror group Al-Muhajiroun and Choudary will raise serious questions over why he was not stopped prior to the atrocity.

    Butt was spotted alongside Choudary in a protest following the murder of British soldier Lee Rigby in 2013.

    In 2015, Butt made no attempt to hide his identity while posing with a Daesh flag in Regent's Park, London for a Channel 4 documentary, The Jihadis Next Door.

    The group Al-Muhajiroun, has been banned since the July 7 2005 bombings in London.

    Choudary was detained in 2016, along with the deputy preacher of his company Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, who received the same sentence. As they were sentenced, his supporters in the public gallery shouted "Allahu Akbar."

    Choudary is open about his support for Sharia law, and has built up a following of thousands through social media, demonstrations and lectures around the world.

    In one speech in 2013, he set out his ambitions for the Muslim faith to "dominate the whole world."

