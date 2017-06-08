Register
12:37 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German airmen stand next to a fighter jet and a transport plane after the US Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015

    'Oriental Bazaar': Germany to Pull Out of Incirlik Airbase... Or So It Seems

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21 0 0

    The German Defense Ministry plans to move its 260 military personnel, Tornado jet fighters and a flying tank from the Incirlik airbase in Turkey to the Al Arzak airbase in Jordan. The current deployment of a German military contingent at the Konya air force base in Turkey will not be affected by the planned pullout from Incirlik though.

    German Tornado jets on the ground at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey (File)
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL
    Merkel: Germany to Leave Turkey's Incirlik Airbase if Anti-Daesh Coalition Remains Efficient
    Ankara had earlier refused to allow a German parliamentary delegation to visit the Incirlik base, prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to say that Berlin would consider moving its military contingent stationed at the base to one of the neighboring countries.

    President Erdogan accuses Germany of refusing to hand over Turkish military personnel wanted in Turkey for their alleged involvement in last year’s failed coup, and also active members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

    In an interview with Sputnik, Yuri Pochta, a Moscow-based political scientist, said that he was not at all surprised by Berlin’s decision to move its forces from Incirlik.

    “[President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan keeps upping the ante with his aggressive rhetoric towards his NATO allies. It looks like with regular power cutoffs and now the refusal to let German MPs visit the base, things finally came to a head because this is a direct interference in German internal affairs,” Yuri Pochta said.

    He added that since the decision to pull out from Incirlik rests with the Bundestag, the sides still have time to strike a bargain though.

    “It looks like we’ll have to wait for the end of the election period in Germany when it will be clear who is going to do the horse-trading. And also to seen the stand US President Trump and his administration are going to take vis-à-vis Turkey. In a word, an oriental bazaar,” Pochta said, adding that if promised an early admission to the EU, Erdogan could relent and let the German MPs in.

    “I think that within the next two or three months we are going to see a lot of horse-trading [between Brussels and Ankara],” Yuri Pochta noted.

    The Turkish Incirlik airbase stations hundreds of German personnel and several Tornado jets to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria alongside the United States and several other NATO member states.

    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.
    © AFP 2017/ Tobias Schwarz
    Ankara Keeps Incirlik Base Closed for German Lawmakers, Sigmar Gabriel Says
    German-Turkish relations started worsening after then February 2017 arrest in Turkey of Deniz Yusel, a German-Turkish journalist working for Die Welt newspaper.

    Yusel was arrested and detained on charges of supporting a terrorist organization and inciting public violence.

    The situation worsened when German authorities banned pro-Erdogan rallies in Germany in the run-up to the referendum on giving additional powers to President Erdogan who was keen to ensure maximum voter support for proposed changes to the constitution.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Merkel: Germany to Leave Turkey's Incirlik Base if Coalition Remains Efficient
    Incirlik Crisis 'Reflects Existing Serious Problems Within NATO'
    Germany to Pull Out of Incirlik Base After Failure of Last Ditch Crisis Talks
    Tags:
    political horse-trading, aggressive rhetoric, pullout, airbase, Tornado jets, German Bundestag, NATO, Daesh, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), German Defense Ministry, Yuri Pochta, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok