Register
12:37 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kittens

    Sly Daesh Exploits Cute Cat Pics to Dupe Westerners, Promote Jihad

    CC0 / /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2801

    These days, the internet is crazy about adorable kitten pics. Netizens' soft spot for cute pics has become so obvious that it is even exploited by Daesh in its propaganda, alongside other "Western" imagery, to seduce young Westerners to join their "caliphate."

    Islamic state
    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    Cornered Daesh Turns to Targeted Ads Promoting 'Cool' Death
    Images of weapon-wielding "caliphate warriors" and promises of heaven on earth are not enough to brainwash Westerners. Instead, violent extremists meet their potential victims on their home court, trying to seduce them with a subculture heavily drawing on Western imagery, a Swedish study of Islamist propaganda found.

    The study by the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI), titled "The Digital Caliphate," found that Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) heavily leans on the subculture known as 'Jihadi Cool' for its brainwashing activities. In turn, 'Jihadi Cool' is an eclectic subculture trying to re-brand militant Islamism in a hipper package with its own music, fashion and expression, the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported.

    A particularly striking feature of the 'Jihadi Cool' is that its generic web proponent looks almost indistinguishable from your ordinary social media account, rife with pink-hued images, cute pics of kittens and horses, as well as snapshots of glitterati and comic characters, if it weren't for an odd intrusion of knives, blood and Jihadi slogans.

    A Daesh flag
    © Flickr/ Thierry Ehrmann
    Daesh Jihadist Forces Fueled by Professionally-Rendered Propaganda
    For instance, Daesh is known for spreading images featuring Nutella chocolate cream and Skittles sweets to show that what is found in the Western countries is also present in the "caliphate." Daesh also seems to have noticed Westerners' soft spot for cute pics and is posting snapshots of its "warriors" petting cats.

    For an extremist movement that advocates the destruction of the West, it might seem a bit inconsistent to rely on Western references to such a high degree. Nevertheless, Daesh would have been much less successful in its perennial recruitment campaigns, FOI researcher Liisa Kaati told the Swedish news outlet The Local. Second-generation immigrants, who have grown up in Western countries, have been an almost inexhaustible source of reinforcements. For them, ideology is secondary to lifestyle, hence the message. By contrast, the propaganda spread across the Arab world is much more warlike and violent.

    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, militants with the Islamic State group are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Know Thy Enemy! How Daesh Uses Western Pop Culture for Jihadi Propaganda
    Nevertheless, the researchers noticed a clear shift in the content of the propaganda towards the end of 2016. Until then, Daesh "publicity" was largely utopian and was mostly focused on portraying the unearthly benefits of living in the "caliphate." At some point around September 2016, the ideological output became more belligerent, and the focus shifted towards appeals to take action in one's home country. Around the same time, knives and vehicles started to emerge as the new themes and proved to become the preferred weapons in the recent spate of attacks across Europe.

    The FOI was assigned the task of carrying out this study by the Swedish government in its quest to raise awareness and counter the rise of violent extremism in the Nordic country.

    According to previous estimations by Sweden's Security Police, SÄPO, at least 300 people have traveled to the Middle East since 2012 to join various Islamist sects. Of these, around 130 have returned to Sweden and this group is ranked as the most serious threat to Sweden's security.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden's Welfare-Scrounging Islamic Warriors Milk the System, Draw Blood Abroad
    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    Jihadi 'Veterans' Return to Sweden, Establish Islamist Extremist Networks
    Islamist 'Morality Police' Lurk in Troubled Swedish Suburbs
    Tags:
    propaganda, Islamist terrorists, radical Islam, Daesh, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok