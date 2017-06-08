British Police Arrest 3 More Suspects Over London Bridge Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London Metropolitan Police detained three more people late on Wednesday over last weekend's terror attack in the British capital that killed eight and hurt dozens of revelers.

"Detectives investigating the London Bridge terror attack have made three more arrests and carried out two more search warrants in east London late on Wednesday," the Met said in a statement.

Two suspects – aged 27 and 33 – were caught by the Met’s counter terrorism command on a street in Ilford in east London. The third one, aged 29, was arrested at a residential address in the same area.

Earlier that day, London police said they had arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to terror-related offenses, the second arrest in the case this week. Police detained 12 people in the wake of last Saturday’s van and knife attack by three Islamists but they have since been released without charges.