Brits to Decide on Party to Better Mitigate Brexit Economic Consequences

LONDON (Sputnik) — However, according to the experts interviewed by Sputnik, the economy and welfare of UK nationals will be more dependent not on the particular party that wins the election, but on how the British authorities will manage to negotiate Brexit with the European Union. So far, none of the parties has a clear plan or significant differences regarding this issue, since the pre-election manifestos of the both parties were aimed primarily at resolving internal political and social problems.

GDP FORECASTS IMPROVING

According to forecasts by economists and financial institutions, the country's GDP will grow by 1.5-2 percent in 2017-2018. Contrary to negative expectations of numerous experts regarding the prospects of the UK economy right after the Brexit referendum in June 2016, the worst forecasts have not come true, and since the beginning of 2017 many forecasts have improved.

Thus, in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the UK GDP growth to be 2 percent in 2017 and 1.5 percent in 2018, which is 0.5 and 0.1 percent more compared to previous estimations. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde said in an interview with Spanish El Pais news outlet that the IMF had expected the economic situation in the United Kingdom to be much worse following Brexit decision.

The European Commission has also revised its 2017 GDP growth forecast for the United Kingdom from 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent, while the 2018 economy growth is projected to amount to 1.3 percent. Similar revision was made by the Bank of England.

PARTIES' PLEDGES

On May 18, the Conservative Party revealed its election manifesto and presented the same theses regarding the economy and Brexit, which had been announced by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in autumn 2016.

Hammond said in October that the UK economy would go through a period of uncertainty before settling during the country's divorce from the European Union. The main economic trends, announced by Hammond, included huge investments in transport network and hi-tech industries, reduction of a number of social benefits, continuation of austerity policies, reduction of public borrowing and others.

According to the manifesto, the implementation of these policies will allow to reach the balanced budget by 2025.

The Labour Party, on its part, has proposed to adjust the tax system with the increase of income taxes for wealthy citizens. The changes prescribe the increase of tax to 50 percent for the British earning more than 80,000 pounds sterling a year. The current tax rate for wealthy nationals amounts to 40 percent.

The party proposes to allocate this money for social benefits, such as free higher education, social payments and others.

MARKET BELIEVES IN CONSERVATIVES' VICTORY

According to the latest polls, the UK Conservative Party headed by Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to gain slightly more votes than its main opponent, the Labour Party. The Conservative Party’s lead may amount to 1.2–12 percent according to different surveys, which is less than it was several weeks earlier before a number of terror attacks in the United Kingdom.

According to the latest YouGov poll, the Conservative Party may count on 42 percent of votes and from 269 to 334 seats out of 650 seats in the parliament, while the Labour Party can get 38 percent of votes and from 238 to 302 seats.

The rate of the UK national currency gradually grows as the election day approaches.

According to Kirill Yankovsky, the international sales director of Otkritie Capital International, the market has adjusted to the victory of the Conservative Party, and the national currency rate will fall in case of Labour Party's victory.

"The reaction is likely to be negative, as this will seriously complicate the situation of Prime Minister Teresa May. However, the chances that Labor will manage to take the majority of seats in the parliament are still minimal," Yankovsky told Sputnik.

Charles Robertson, chief economist in Renaissance Capital, considers that the economic situation in the country will unlikely change at any outcome of the election, as investors and market players will mainly track the upcoming Brexit talks with Brussels.

"UK has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of EU membership in the last 40 years. It had strongest growth per capita GDP in G7 since 1980. And I think EU membership was one of the reasons for that growth. Britain will not be top performer for the next 10 years" Robertson told Sputnik.

On April 18, May announced the early parliamentary vote, stating that the vote was needed to overcome "division in Westminster" ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations. May expects to increase the number of her party’s seats in the parliament in order to avoid additional problems during the talks with the European Union. Presently, the Conservative Party possesses 330 seats in the parliament. To be the only ruling party, the Tories need to get at least 326 seats.