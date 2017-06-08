Register
02:01 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A union flag is seen near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain April 18, 2017.

    Kantar Poll Gives Conservatives 5-Point Lead Over Labour Ahead of Key Election

    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (24)
    23810

    An opinion poll by the British research brand Kantar published late on Wednesday has put the Conservatives ahead with a 43-percent share of votes, followed by the Labour with 38 percent.

    The Union Flag flies near the Houses of Parliament the day before a general election in central London, Britain June 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    YouGov Poll Puts UK Conservatives at 42%, Labour at 35% on Eve of Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The pollster predicted this would translate into 341 seats (+10) and thus a formal majority of 32 seats for Prime Minister Theresa May, only slightly larger than it is now.

    The Labour is set to win 232 seats in parliament. The Liberal Democrats are on their way to an increase of two seats from the current ten. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is predicted to win 44 seats, Northern Ireland’s Plaid Cymru will win three and the Greens one.

    "However, there is a wide margin of error around these seat totals as specific constituency effects (which we cannot reliably detect) can be quite substantial," the pollster warned.

    Much like the rest of opinion researchers, Kantar has noted a movement away from the Conservatives and towards Labour, specifically among those under thirty. Overall, the Tories’ lead over Labour has shrunk from 22 points over the past seven weeks after May called a snap election on April 18.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (24)

    Related:

    UK General Election 2017: Ten Key Battlegrounds to Watch Out For
    Britain's Spy Agencies Expecting Increase in Recruits After UK Terror Attacks
    Drug Deaths Rising Across Europe: One in Three Overdoses Occur in the UK
    Tags:
    poll, election, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok