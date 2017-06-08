Kantar Poll Gives Conservatives 5-Point Lead Over Labour Ahead of Key Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The pollster predicted this would translate into 341 seats (+10) and thus a formal majority of 32 seats for Prime Minister Theresa May, only slightly larger than it is now.

The Labour is set to win 232 seats in parliament. The Liberal Democrats are on their way to an increase of two seats from the current ten. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is predicted to win 44 seats, Northern Ireland’s Plaid Cymru will win three and the Greens one.

"However, there is a wide margin of error around these seat totals as specific constituency effects (which we cannot reliably detect) can be quite substantial," the pollster warned.

Much like the rest of opinion researchers, Kantar has noted a movement away from the Conservatives and towards Labour, specifically among those under thirty. Overall, the Tories’ lead over Labour has shrunk from 22 points over the past seven weeks after May called a snap election on April 18.